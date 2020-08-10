Our beloved Norman Morrison Murray II, loving husband and father of three children, was called home to be with God on August 6, 2020, due to end stage kidney failure.
Born on March 2, 1942, in Glasgow Scotland, he was the son of the late Norman and Helen (McFarland) Murray. He started playing music at age 6, and received several awards for his academics and artwork during his primary and secondary years in school; he also excelled in world history, geography, architectural drafting and carpentry.
He joined the Scottish Merchant Navy at age 16, and traveled all over the world, hiked the Spanish and Italian Alps, spent time in South Africa, Australia, France, Greece, various parts of South America, among many other places. Norman married his beloved wife Ann on October 8, 1966 in London. In 1969, together with their 2 year old son, they emigrated to the United States and eventually became naturalized proud, hard working citizens in 1976, building a home in Bethlehem, Pa. Norman worked at The Bethlehem Steel and Lucent Technologies prior to retirement; and Seaside Hotel family business in Ocean City, NJ. He was a member of The Lehigh Valley Pipe band where he played bagpipes and tenor drum, and participated in Celtic Festival, many parades, Highland games, weddings, participated in heritage day at public schools in Middle Township, NJ, and traveled for competitions.
Norman had a passion for reading and dedicated his life to The King, Jesus Christ, studied his genealogy, The Gospel, Biblical studies, history and translation. He was a patron of The International Fellowship of Christians and Jews. He was also an eclectic music lover and a collector; he will always be remembered for his quick wit, baby blues, over abundance of guitars, silliness, infectious smile, and his kind, compassionate, humorous spirit.
Norman was preceded in death by his father, Norman I and Mother Helen, and his first born daughter Mary; brothers Donald, Iain, Thomas, and sister Mary Wood, along with his sister in law Margaret Taylor of Victoria BC.
He is survived by his wife Ann Theresa Murray; his two children Iain M. Murray, Sharon L. Murray, and her fiancé Andrew W. Hoffner. Also his sister Catherine M. (Murray) Szalku and brother in law Alexander Szalku, Paul and Peggy Schaffer of Ocean City NJ. Betty Murray and Helen Murray of Scotland; brother in law William Hanley and his wife Philomena, Joe Hanley and Mary O'Brien of Tullamore Ireland. Beloved Nieces and nephews: Katrina Szalku Gillian and Steve Gillian, Melissa and Mario Tridente, Lorraine and Andy Halliday, Kevin and Erica Schaffer of Ocean City, NJ. Christine and Jim Klepacki of Glendale AZ, Helen Meehan, Kim Pennie, Thomas and Lesley Murray, Stuart Murray, Kim Robertson, Iain Murray, Jim Murray, all of Scotland; Norman Murray of Jersey UK; John Hanley of North Carolina, William Hanley, Philip Hanley, and Joe Hanley of Ireland, along with many great nieces and nephews.
Private graveside service will be held at Cedar Hill Memorial Park, Allentown.
Contributions can be made to the National Kidney Foundation
, www.kidney.org
or International Fellowship of Christians and Jews, www.ifcj.org
.
Arrangements by Nicos C. Elias Funeral Home.