Norman P. Rice
1938 - 2020
Norman P. Rice, age 82, of Gillett, PA, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, June 11, 2020. Norman was born January 24, 1938 in Treichlers, PA, son of the late Gilbert and Elsie (Fogle) Rice. He and the former Karen E. Roberts were married on July 1, 1961 and would have celebrated 59 years together next month. Norman was employed by Frank Horwith Trucking and retired in 1999 after 40 years of dedicated service in the trucking business. He was a 50-year member of the Masonic Lodge #637 Northampton Lodge, past member of the Lehigh Township Fire Company, and enjoyed hunting and sitting on his porch watching his wildlife.

Surviving are his loving wife, Karen E. Rice of Gillett, PA; a son, Ronald Rice of Triechlers, PA; two daughters, Patsy (Mike) Vedder, Connie (Roy) Plouse, all of Sayre, PA; five grandchildren, Joshua Strohl, Jessica Dunn, Ashley Plouse, Cody Plouse, Shelby Plouse; his three great-granddaughters, Aryanna Hayes, Layla Keele, Payton Plouse; a sister, Nancy Waltz of Schneckville, PA; and two nieces.

Family and friends are invited to call Sunday June 14, 2020 from 1 to 2:30 PM at the Gerald W. Vickery, Jr. Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. 1093 West Main Street, Troy, PA 16947. Please follow all social distancing policies along with wearing masks when attending calling hours. A graveside service will be held 12:30 PM Tuesday, June 16, 2020 in Indianland Cemetery, 765 Almond Road, Waluntport, PA, 18088.

Send online condolences to vickeryfuneralhome.com

Published in Morning Call on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
14
Calling hours
01:00 - 02:30 PM
Gerald W Vickery Jr Funeral Home Inc
JUN
16
Graveside service
12:30 PM
Indianland Cemetery
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

