Norman Richard Havlish, 73, of Alburtis, passed away on Friday, July 10, from the effects of Frontotemporal dementia. He was born in Elkhart, Indiana on August 29, 1946 to the late Virginia B. Havlish and N. Richard Havlish. He worked at Air Products and Chemicals for 20 years and then worked with Zee Medical as their top salesman, as well as several area banks.



He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Sylvia Silvetti Havlish and their son, Christopher S. Havlish and his wife, Laura and granddaughter, Hazel Anne. They are residents of Philadelphia. He served honorably in the US Air Force from 1966 - 1970. His service included two tours of duty in Vietnam. He was an avid Chicago Cubs, Bears and Notre Dame fan. Norm was known for his incredible knowledge of all genres of musical recordings and his amazing memory for details of movies and sports. He enjoyed the laughter and fun that he brought to every relationship.Services will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in his memory to St. John's Lutheran Church, 501 Chestnut Street, Emmaus, PA 18049. The Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



