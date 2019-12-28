Home

Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown
1629 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
610-432-4128
Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Bachman Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home
17th and Hamilton Streets
Allentown, PA
Memorial service
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
10:30 AM
Bachman Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home
17th and Hamilton Streets
Allentown, PA
Norman W. Featherston Obituary
Norman W. Featherston, 60, of Alburtis, passed away at Lehigh Valley Hospital, on December 25, 2019. He was married for the last 38 years to Conchita (Cruz) Featherston. Norman served in the United States Marine Corps and the United States Army.

Survivors: Wife, Conchita; Daughter, Dulce C. Vogel and husband Chris; Grandchildren, Jadyn and Jared. He was predeceased by his son Dennis.

Services: Memorial Service 10:30AM Thursday, January 2, 2020, at Bachman Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 17th and Hamilton Streets, Allentown. A calling will he held 9:30AM Thursday morning. Interment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 28, 2019
