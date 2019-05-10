Norman R. Ziegenfuss, 95, of Kintnersville, PA passed away Thursday, May 9, 2019 in Saucon Valley Manor, Hellertown, PA.He was born May 20, 1923 in Bethlehem, PA, a son of the late Robert and Edith Fabian Ziegenfuss.Norman was a graduate of Springfield High School, Pleasant Valley, PA where he was active in the 4H Club. He was a dairy farmer by trade and owned and operated Gallows Hill Farm. For about 20 years, he lived in Florida working in the furniture industry, retiring at age 75 and returning to Kintnersville in 1998. He was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Springtown, PA. Norman enjoyed hunting, gardening, dancing and playing pinochle.He is survive by two children, James Ziegenfuss Sr. and Kathleen Lezzeni and her husband, James; three grandchildren and six great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Marjory, who died in 1999 and his sister, Esther Courtney.Funeral service will be held Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the Robert W. Snyder Funeral Home, 327 Easton Rd., Riegelsville, PA. Interment in St. James Lutheran Church Cemetery, Phillipsburg, NJ. Friends may call at the funeral home Tuesday from 10 to 11 a.m. Published in Morning Call on May 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary