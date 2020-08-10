Norwood J. "Junior" Jones, 73 years, of Catasauqua, died Friday August 7th, 2020 at HCR Manorcare Nursing Home in Bethlehem. Born in Allentown, he was a son of Eleanor (Kern) Jones of Catasauqua and the late Norwood J. Jones Sr.



Norwood was a Slatington High School graduate where he also enjoyed playing basketball. Junior served his country honorably in the Navy during the Vietnam War. He worked for many years as a bar manager for the Bowmanstown Hotel.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store