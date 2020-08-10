1/1
Norwood J. "Junior" Jones
Norwood J. "Junior" Jones, 73 years, of Catasauqua, died Friday August 7th, 2020 at HCR Manorcare Nursing Home in Bethlehem. Born in Allentown, he was a son of Eleanor (Kern) Jones of Catasauqua and the late Norwood J. Jones Sr.

Norwood was a Slatington High School graduate where he also enjoyed playing basketball. Junior served his country honorably in the Navy during the Vietnam War. He worked for many years as a bar manager for the Bowmanstown Hotel.

Published in Morning Call on Aug. 10, 2020.
August 9, 2020
Sending my prayers and hugs for Aunt Eleanor at this difficult time RIP Junior you will be missed.
Sherrie Tarantino
Family
August 9, 2020
JUNIOR, YOU WILL BE SADLY MISSED BY US . OUR COUSIN OUR LOVE R I P IN JESUS NAME AMEN.
Donna Comoglio
Family
