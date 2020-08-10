1/1
Norwood J. "Junior" Jones
Norwood J. "Junior" Jones, 73 years, of Catasauqua, died Friday August 7th, 2020 at HCR ManorCare Nursing Home in Bethlehem. Born in Allentown, he was the son of Eleanor (Kern) Jones of Catasauqua and the late Norwood J. Jones Sr. Norwood was a Slatington High School graduate where he also enjoyed playing basketball. Junior served his country honorably in the Navy during the Vietnam War. He worked for many years as a bar manager for the Bowmanstown Hotel. In addition to his mother Eleanor, he is survived by his sister Patricia Flexer, brother Bruce Jones and many nieces, nephews, great-nephews and a great-niece. He is predeceased in death by his brother Chris. Norwood will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Graveside service will be held on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Cedar Hill Cemetery 1700 Airport Rd., Allentown, PA. 18109. We ask that those who attend wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc. of Catasauqua is entrusted with all arrangements. Online condolences may be recorded at www.brubakerfuneralhome.com

Published in Morning Call from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
12
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Cedar Hill Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc. - Catasauqua
234 Walnut Street
Catasauqua, PA 18032
610-264-0601
Memories & Condolences
7 entries
August 10, 2020
I’m so sorry jr was a part of my bridal party I loved him I hope he will be happy up in heaven with everyone I love including with Lou my Groom
Rosie
August 10, 2020
Junior what Memories you truly were one of a kind. You will be missed very much by many. You made everyone around you happy now you can continue to do that and Heaven. Rest in peace my dear friend. Love you ildy
ildiko christman
Friend
August 10, 2020
Eleanor, Pat and Bruce so sorry for your loss. Just remembering all the good times we had with Junior in are high school days, we were always welcome at your house. RIP my friend!
Nancy Saas Hirst
Friend
August 10, 2020
Not many of us left..when I first came to Merk' Cafe..he took me under his wing and protected me..always had time to listen..see ya later buddy..Love always Elmer
Elmer
Family
August 10, 2020
Our sincere condolences To Bruce, Eleanor, and Family. R.I.P. Jr.
Don(Twig) & Candy Hartwig
Friend
August 9, 2020
Sending my prayers and hugs for Aunt Eleanor at this difficult time RIP Junior you will be missed.
Sherrie Tarantino
Family
August 9, 2020
JUNIOR, YOU WILL BE SADLY MISSED BY US . OUR COUSIN OUR LOVE R I P IN JESUS NAME AMEN.
Donna Comoglio
Family
