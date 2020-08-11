1/1
Norwood J. "Junior" Jones
Norwood J. "Junior" Jones, 73 years, of Catasauqua, died Friday August 7th, 2020 at HCR ManorCare Nursing Home in Bethlehem. Born in Allentown, he was the son of Eleanor (Kern) Jones of Catasauqua and the late Norwood J. Jones Sr. Norwood was a Slatington High School graduate where he also enjoyed playing basketball. Junior served his country honorably in the Navy during the Vietnam War. He worked for many years as a bar manager for the Bowmanstown Hotel. In addition to his mother Eleanor, he is survived by his sister Patricia Flexer, brother Bruce Jones and many nieces, nephews, great-nephews and a great-niece. He is predeceased in death by his brother Chris. Norwood will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Graveside service will be held on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Cedar Hill Cemetery 1700 Airport Rd., Allentown, PA. 18109. We ask that those who attend wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc. of Catasauqua is entrusted with all arrangements. Online condolences may be recorded at www.brubakerfuneralhome.com

Published in Morning Call on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc. - Catasauqua
234 Walnut Street
Catasauqua, PA 18032
610-264-0601
