Novello "Nello" Uliana, 92, formerly of Pen Argyl, passed away, Friday, May 29, 2020, at Gracedale, Northampton County Home. He was the husband for 47 years, of Santina (Fiorot) Uliana.
Born May 19,1928 in Fragona, Italy, he was the son of the late Antonio and Rosa (Fiorot) Uliana.
Prior to retiring, he first worked as a Lumberjack in Ontario, Canada. He came to America to marry the love of his life and have a family and first worked as a mason and tile setter for Dugan and Marcon, and later worked as a presser for the former Valerie Fashions, Wind Gap.
Lovingly known and "Nanno" he especially loved spending time with family. His granddaughter Stephanie whom he referred to as "La Chenna" and grandson Brian whom he enjoyed watching him play sports, who were the joy of his life.
He would help out with landscaping for many friends and trimming rose bushes for the church. He would spend hours tending to his garden and grape vines.
He was a member of St. Elizabeth of Hungary Parish, Pen Argyl and the former St. Rochs Catholic Church, West Bangor, UNITE, and the Fr. DeNisco Council of the Knights of Columbus where he would enjoy serving at Spaghetti dinners.
He is survived by his son, Gino Uliana and his wife Theresa of Bethlehem, a granddaughter, Stephanie and her husband Tony of Denver, CO, a grandson Brian and his girlfriend Kate of Allentown, and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife Santina, his parents, and siblings, Rosa, Guerino, Tiziano of Italy and Giacondo of Pen Argyl.
Due to restrictions for Covid-19, funeral services will be private with interment in St. Elizabeth's Cemetery, Pen Argyl. The Ruggiero Funeral Home, LLC, Pen Argyl is in charge of arrangements. On line condolences may be offered at www.ruggierofuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be offered to St. Elizabeth's Building Fund, 300 W. Babbitt Avenue, Pen Argyl, PA 18072.
Published in Morning Call on May 31, 2020.