O. Paul Slaughter, 90, of Willow Valley Communities died Friday evening June 7, 2019 at the Glen at Willow Valley in Lancaster, PA. He was the husband of the late Ann (Branch) Slaughter, who passed away May 12, 2005. Born Otis Paul Slaughter on a farm in Person County, NC on February 10, 1929, he was the son of the late Moses Thorton Slaughter and Lila Mae (Kinton) Slaughter.



Mr. Slaughter graduated from the Art Institute of Pittsburgh with a diploma in Illustration. He was a dedicated employee at Bethlehem Steel Corporation from the mid-1950s until his retirement in 1992. He began work at Bethlehem Steel as a graphic designer, then became Art Director of the advertising division and was ultimately promoted to Marketing Communications Manager. His interests included golf, classical music and art, and he remained his entire life an avid student of American History. His own investigation into the history of the Slaughter family, which had been in North America since the 17th century, eventually led him to start writing both non-fiction and fictional literature. Most importantly, throughout his life he was guided and sustained by his profound Christian faith, and since moving to Lancaster in 1999 he was a devout and faithful member of Westminster Presbyterian Church.



An exemplary husband and father, he will be lovingly missed by his three daughters; Elizabeth Ann Slaughter, of Philadelphia; Catherine Sue, married to Alan R. Green of New York City; Mary Ellen, married to Frank Wysocki, of Suffolk VA; a grandchild, Arabella Sophie Green; his brother Henry Thaxton Slaughter, married to Hazel, of Ashland City, TN, and many nieces and nephews.



Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Memorial Service at the Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2151 Oregon Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601 on Friday morning, July 26, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. (Visitation will follow the service from 10:45-11:30 a.m.) Interment will be a private family gathering at Nisky Hill Cemetery in Bethlehem, PA. Kindly omit flowers. Memorial remembrances can be made in Mr. Slaughter's memory to the Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2151 Oregon Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601.



To submit an on-line condolence, visit: www.scheidfuneralhome.com Published in Morning Call on July 21, 2019