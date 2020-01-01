Home

TREXLER FUNERAL HOME INC.
1625 W HIGHLAND ST
Allentown, PA 18102 1032
610-434-9616
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
9:30 AM
TREXLER FUNERAL HOME INC.
1625 W HIGHLAND ST
Allentown, PA 18102 1032
Service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
10:30 AM
TREXLER FUNERAL HOME INC.
1625 W HIGHLAND ST
Allentown, PA 18102 1032
Oletha M. Wilson Obituary
Oletha M. Wilson, 92, of Bethlehem passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital, Fountain Hill. She was the wife of the late Jerome F. Wilson. Born in Emmaus, she was a daughter of the late Paul S. C. and Minnie (Kulp) Rinker. She was a member of Nazareth Moravian Church.

Survivors; daughters, Doris, wife of Kirk Kline, Iris, wife of William P. Hontz, Jr., Cynthia Piscitello; son, Dennis and wife, Martha; 12 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; 26 great-great-grandchildren.

Services: 10:30 am Monday, January 6, 2020 at Trexler Funeral Home 1625 W. Highland St., Allentown. Visitation will begin at 9:30 am.

In lieu of flowers, a donation in Oletha's memory may be made to Lehigh Valley Reilly Children's Hospital 1200 S. Cedar Crest Blvd., Allentown, PA 18103
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 1, 2020
