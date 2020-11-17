1/
Olga Drabick
Olga Drabick, 95, of Whitehall, PA passed away peacefully on November 14, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late James Drabick with whom she shared 53 years of marriage. Born in Northampton, PA, she was the daughter of the late Marko and Pazia (Deverana) Broschak. Prior to her marriage, she worked at an aircraft assembly facility in Detroit, MI during WWII. Later, she was employed by Sears, Whitehall, PA, until her retirement in 1997. She loved flowers and was completely devoted to all her family. She was a long-time member of St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church, Northampton, PA.

She will be lovingly remembered by daughter Veronica Turbedsky and husband Greg of Florida, sons, Mark of Orford, NH, James of Whitehall, and Daniel and wife Cindy of Coopersburg, 7 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren: Eric Turbedsky of California, and children Carson, Henry, Natalie, Peter, and Willow; Amy Carcieri of Florida, and children Lucia and Harry, Heather Turbedsky of Missouri, James Drabick of Massachusetts and children Samuel and Annabelle, Tyler Drabick of Massachusetts, Julian Drabick of Michigan and Jovan Drabick of Coopersburg, sister Mary Chayka of Connecticut. She was predeceased by brother John Broschak and sister Irene Himmler.

A viewing will be held Thursday November 19th at Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Ave. Northampton, PA from 8:30-9:30 AM. Funeral Divine Liturgy will be celebrated privately.

Contributions in Olga's memory may be made to St. John's Ukrainian Catholic Church, care of Schisler Funeral Home.

Published in Morning Call on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
