Olga M. (Kish) Fields, 95, died Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at Valley Manor Nursing & Rehab. Center, Coopersburg. She was the wife of the late Allen G. Fields. Born in Lorain, Ohio, Olga was the daughter of the late John and Elizabeth (Uveges) Kish. Survivors: Allen G. Fields and his wife, Linda of Myrtle Beach, SC, formerly of Schnecksville; grandchildren, Kimberly Niedbalski of Avon Lake, OH, Bradley Butler of Bay Village, OH, Elizabeth Bohn of Harleysville, PA, Alison Fields of Norman, OK; eight great grandchildren; predeceased by a daughter, Joyce E. Butler.Service: To be held at Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel in Lorain, Ohio followed by the interment at Resthaven Memory Gardens, Avon, Ohio. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. in Schnecksville is in charge of local arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.
Published in Morning Call on June 13, 2019