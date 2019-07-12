Morning Call Obituaries
|
Nicos C. Elias Funeral Home
1227 Hamilton St
Allentown, PA 18102
(610) 433-2200
Viewing
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Nicos C. Elias Funeral Home
1227 W. Hamilton St.
Allentown, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Cathedral of St. Catharine of Siena
18th & Turner Streets
Allentown, PA
View Map
Olga M. Riola

Olga M. Riola, 90, of Laurys Station and formerly of Allentown passed away July 9th at Lehigh Valley Hospice. Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late Frank and Rose (Bodish) Toth. She was predecease by her husband John G. Riola.

Olga graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1947 and the Allentown School of Nursing in 1950, where she was known as the "Dutchess". She worked as a registered nurse for 43 years, at Allentown General Hospital and later in private duty. She was active in the Allentown Nurses Alumni Association. In her personal life, she loved her family, gardening, cooking, writing poetry and correspondence.

She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother known as "Nona" to her family. She was a hard worker but always made sure there was a good home cooked meal every day for her family, even while on vacations. Mrs. Riola would dance at the Hungarian Hall in Allentown and was able to read, write and speak Hungarian.

She is survived by her daughters Rosemary Noctor and husband Timothy of Allentown, Kathy Schroeder of Whitehall (husband Michael Schroeder predeceased) and Suzanne Riola of Laurys Station; grandchildren Brian Bacher, Timothy and Matthew Noctor, Alexandra Martin and husband Jeffrey, and Patrick Sellers; great grandchildren Timothy, Logan, Zeke and Brady. She was predeceased by her husband John G. Riola and brother John F. Toth.

Services: viewing Monday, July 15th from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Nicos C. Elias Funeral Home, 1227 W. Hamilton St., Allentown followed by Mass at 11:00 a.m. in the Cathedral of St. Catharine of Siena, 18th & Turner Streets, Allentown. Interment at Holy Saviour Cemetery, Bethlehem.

Contributions can be made to Lehigh Valley Hospice, Allentown, www.lvhn.org.

www.AllentownFunerals.com
Published in Morning Call on July 12, 2019
