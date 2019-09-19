|
|
Olga (Orban) Skrip, 96, formerly of Breinigsville, died Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Sacred Heart Villa Retirement Community, Reading. She was the wife of the late John Skrip, Sr. Born in Hellertown, June 2, 1923, Olga was the daughter of the late John Orban, Sr. and Pauline (Stegura) Orban. She was employed as a sales representative at the former Clymer's Carousal in Trexlertown before retiring. Prior to that, she was a packing/shipping clerk for many years at the former Warner's in Bethlehem. She will be forever remembered as a devoted wife, loving mother and caring "GiGi" to all of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Olga's passion and guidance helped to nurture the evolution of the Clover Hill Vineyards and Winery in Breinigsville. A devout Catholic, she was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, Kutztown and attended St. Joseph the Worker Roman Catholic Church, Orefield.
Survivors: Sons, John Skrip, Jr. and his wife, Patricia and Robert M. Skrip and his wife, Linda both of Breinigsville; grandchildren, John Skrip III, Lori J. Anewalt, Karolyn E. Gavenus, Abbie Lin Muto, Robert Skrip, Jr.; great grandchildren, John Skrip IV, Jacob M. Skrip, Joseph D. Skrip, Lucia M. Anewalt, Francisco S. Anewalt, Levi James Gavenus, Josslin H. Muto; predeceased by siblings, Helen Orban Marish, George Orban, John Orban, Paul Orban, Richard Orban, Michael Orban, Andrew Orban.
Service: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:30 am. Monday, September 23, 2019 at St. Joseph the Worker Roman Catholic Church, 1879 Applewood Drive, Orefield. The Rev. Msgr. Robert J. Wargo and the Rev. Msgr. Walter T. Schaeffer are concelebrants. Family and friends may pay their respects from 6:00 – 8:00 pm. Sunday in the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc., 4906 Route 309, Schnecksville. Interment will follow the Mass at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church and/or St. Joseph the Worker Roman Catholic Church both in care of the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 19, 2019