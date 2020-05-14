Olinda A. Koch
1937 - 2020
Olinda A Koch, 82 of Northampton, PA, died on Monday, May 11, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her family. Born July 4, 1937 in Cherryville, PA, she was the daughter of the late George Jacoby and the late Lucy (Fries) Jacoby. She was the wife of the late Grant Koch who passed away in April 2009.

Olinda was a 1955 graduate of Coplay High School who went on to work for former Western Electric Co., Allentown, PA. as an Inspector for 32 years before retiring in 1987. She was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Kreidersville, PA, where she also taught Sunday School and was a member of the Altar Guild and the counting committee. She was a life member of the Allen Twsp. Vol. Fire Co. and a member of the Ladies Auxiliary. She was a member of the Telephone Pioneers, Allentown. A life member of the Petersville Rod & Gun Club. Member of the Allentown T.P.A. Post L. and the Kreidersville Bridge Assoc.

Surviving are son, Forrest G. Koch and wife, Brenda of Northampton, PA; A Grandson; Brandon.

Private funeral service will be held on Friday. Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Ave. Northampton, PA. 18067 with the Rev. Gary L. Walbert officiating. Interment will follow in Zion Cemetery, Northampton, PA.

Memorial contributions may be made to Good Shepherd Luth. Church Memorial Fund C/O the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com

Published in Morning Call on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Interment
Zion Cemetery
MAY
15
Funeral service
At Funeral Home
