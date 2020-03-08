Home

Schmoyer Funeral Home
8926 Brookdale Road
Breinigsville, PA 18031-0190
610-395-0132
Calling hours
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
Asbury Church
1533 Springhouse Rd
Allentown, PA
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
1:30 PM
Asbury Church
1533 Springhouse Rd
Allentown, PA
View Map

Olive B. Wenninger

Olive B. Wenninger Obituary
Olive B. Wenninger, 90, of Wescosville, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020 at the Inpatient Hospice Unit of L.V. Hospital. She was the wife of Harley J. Wenninger, with whom she shared nearly 69 years of marriage. Born in Red Bank, NJ, she was the daughter of the late William and Esther (Lins) Best. In 1946, she began her career as an operator with Bell Telephone of PA and retired in 1985 as an assistant manager. She was a lifetime member and past president from 1983-1984 of the Telephone Pioneers of America. After retirement, she volunteered for L.V. Hospital for 37 years. She was a member of Asbury Church, Allentown and also a member of AARP.

Survivors: husband Harley; daughters Anne Marie Wenninger of Macungie, Jane W. Oskam of L. Macungie; several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother William S. Best.

Memorial Service: 1:30 PM, Wednesday, March 11 at Asbury Church, 1533 Springhouse Rd., Allentown, 18104. Calling will begin at 12:30 PM. Burial to follow at Grandview Cemetery. Arrangments by Schmoyer Funeral Home, Breinigsville. www.schmoyerfuneralhome.com

Contributions in lieu of flowers may be made in memory of Olive to the church.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 8, 2020
