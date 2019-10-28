Home

DOWNING FUNERAL HOME
1002 W BROAD ST
Bethlehem, PA 18018-5068
Viewing
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Ss Simon and Jude Catholic Church
730 W. Broad St
Bethlehem, PA

Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Ss Simon and Jude Catholic Church
730 W. Broad St
Bethlehem, PA

Olive M. O'Hora

Olive M. O'Hora Obituary
Olive M. O'Hora, 97, of Bethlehem, passed away October 25, 2019. Olive was born to Olive (McIntyre) and Joseph O'Hora in Dunmore, PA. Her family moved to Bethlehem in 1937. She graduated from Liberty High School class of 1941. She worked in the Metalgurical Dept. of Bethlehem Steel for 40 years and retired in 1982. Olive was very active in Saints Simon and Jude Catholic Church, a chairperson of the Building Campaign, the Seniors travelers and crafts. Olive enjoyed oil painting, making clothes and traveling with her sister Mary.

Olive is survived by her nieces and nephews- Dave & Jennifer Caplinger, Anna & Betsy, Kyle & Miriam Martin and family, Daniel Wise & Ariel Gonzalez and family, Nathaniel and Priscilla Wise and family, Gabriel Wise; cousins- Margaret Young, Kathy Young & Patty Adams; wonderful neighbors and Sherri. She was predeceased by her brothers- Edward, Joseph and William and her sister- Mary.

A viewing will be held Saturday, November 2nd 10-11AM with Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11AM in Ss Simon and Jude Catholic Church 730 W. Broad St. Bethlehem, PA 18018. Burial will take place in Holy Saviour Cemetery.

Contributions can be made in Olive's memory to the St Vincent De Paul Society care of Downing Funeral Home, Inc.

Olive was very grateful for the services and care of Oasis and Lehigh Valley Home Care and Hospice.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 28, 2019
