Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Emmaus
225 Elm Street
Emmaus, PA 18049
610-965-2532
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Old Zionsville U.C.C.
5981 Fountain Road
Old Zionsville, PA
View Map
Memorial service
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Old Zionsville U.C.C.
5981 Fountain Road
Old Zionsville, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Oliver Reese
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Oliver Stuart and Doris Reese

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Oliver Stuart and Doris Reese Obituary
Oliver Stuart Reese, of Slatington, and his wife of 63 years, Doris D. Reese, both formerly of Zionsville, died 5 days apart from each other. Stuart, 84 years of age, died on September 1, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital, Allentown Campus and Doris died on August 27, 2019. He was born in Muncy, PA, and was the son of the late Oliver F. and Mary E. (Edkin) Reese. He was an active and dedicated member of Old Zionsville U.C.C. where he formerly served on the church council, various committees, church dinners and was superintendent of the cemetery. Stuart was a self-employed flooring contractor for 60 years until retiring.

Survivors: Daughters, Pauline Parry and her husband Dane, and her children, Pamela Roth and Amber Orendach (John), and Cheryl Takacs and her husband Michael, and her children, Cassandra Passaro-Ruffino (Sal), Tyler Passaro (Katie) and Rachel Passaro; and Great-Grandchildren, Zane, Noah, Jake, Reagan, Fallon, Landyn, Michael and McKenna.

Services: A memorial service will be held to celebrate the lives of Oliver and his wife Doris at 2 p.m. on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at Old Zionsville U.C.C., 5981 Fountain Road, Old Zionsville, PA 18068. A visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday in the church. Burial for both to follow in the church cemetery. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Emmaus.

Contributions: May be made in Oliver and Doris's name to the church at the above mentioned address.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Oliver's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now