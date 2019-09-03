|
|
Oliver Stuart Reese, of Slatington, and his wife of 63 years, Doris D. Reese, both formerly of Zionsville, died 5 days apart from each other. Stuart, 84 years of age, died on September 1, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital, Allentown Campus and Doris died on August 27, 2019. He was born in Muncy, PA, and was the son of the late Oliver F. and Mary E. (Edkin) Reese. He was an active and dedicated member of Old Zionsville U.C.C. where he formerly served on the church council, various committees, church dinners and was superintendent of the cemetery. Stuart was a self-employed flooring contractor for 60 years until retiring.
Survivors: Daughters, Pauline Parry and her husband Dane, and her children, Pamela Roth and Amber Orendach (John), and Cheryl Takacs and her husband Michael, and her children, Cassandra Passaro-Ruffino (Sal), Tyler Passaro (Katie) and Rachel Passaro; and Great-Grandchildren, Zane, Noah, Jake, Reagan, Fallon, Landyn, Michael and McKenna.
Services: A memorial service will be held to celebrate the lives of Oliver and his wife Doris at 2 p.m. on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at Old Zionsville U.C.C., 5981 Fountain Road, Old Zionsville, PA 18068. A visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday in the church. Burial for both to follow in the church cemetery. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Emmaus.
Contributions: May be made in Oliver and Doris's name to the church at the above mentioned address.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 3, 2019