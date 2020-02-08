|
Following a brief illness, Olympia A. (DeMarchi) Mucellin, 91, loving and devoted mother and friend to all whose lives she touched, left this world on February 3, 2020 while sleeping peacefully at her residence, Lehigh Commons, Macungie, PA.
Born on April 6, 1928 in Allentown, PA to the late Dusolina and Frank DeMarchi, Olympia was the widow of Theodore A. Mucellin, the love of her life with whom she raised a family, later traveled the world extensively and celebrated 65 years of marriage. She is survived by her daughter, Denise Mucellin (Don) Sieburg; and son, Theodore M. (Diane) Mucellin; five grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Olympia lived a very full life as a wonderful mother and homemaker, and in her earlier years worked in the special occasion catering and decorating business. During those years, she also worked as an accomplished seamstress and won national recognition for her home cooking. Upon retiring, she completed a lifelong dream of attending college, and at age 65, earned an Associate in Arts degree from Lehigh County Community College where she regularly made the Dean's Honor List and was inducted into Phi Theta Kappa National Honor Fraternity and Who's Who Among Students in American Junior Colleges.
After her retirement, Olympia also set an example for volunteering. As a member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church, Allentown, PA, she visited many shut-ins. She also volunteered for a number of years as a teacher's helper at Hereford Elementary School, Upper Perkiomen School District. As a volunteer mentor for nearly 20 years through the Adult Literacy Center of the Lehigh Valley, Olympia opened the door to reading and writing for countless adults who never had learned or had lost their ability to read and/or write because of illness. For this accomplishment, the Lehigh County Office of Aging and Adult Services honored her in 2004 with the 4th Annual Unsung Heroes Award.
More than anything, Olympia cherished her family and instilled in them her own strong values for respecting, caring about and helping others. She will be dearly missed and forever in their hearts. A Mass of Christian Burial to celebrate her life will be offered at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 1040 Flexer Avenue, Allentown, PA on Friday, February 14th, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. A visitation with her family at 9:30 a.m. will precede the Mass. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery, Wescosville, PA will be private and reserved for the immediate family.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the are welcome and encouraged. Online condolences may be expressed through Legacy.com.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 8, 2020