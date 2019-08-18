|
Olympio "Carmine" Rizzo, 89, of Northampton, passed away on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest. Carmine and his wife, Mary E. (Ryan), celebrated 61 years of marriage. Born in Jersey City, he was a son of the late Silvio and Clementina (D'Aiuto) Rizzo. He worked and retired from Ortho Diagnostics in Raritan, NJ. Carmine honorably served our country in the United States Army National Guard. He was a member of Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church. Carmine had a great joy and love for playing the piano. In addition to his wife, Carmine is survived by his sons, John, David and wife, Suzanne, Thomas and wife, Luanne, and Paul and wife, Doris; grandchildren, Rosemary Antunes and husband, Carlos, Christiana, Sarina, Sarah and Michael. Carmine was predeceased by his 8 siblings and daughter-in-law, Loretta Rizzo. Services: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, August 21st at 10:00 a.m. in Assumption BVM Church, 22nd & Washington Ave., Northampton. Family and friends may call Tuesday night from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. and Wednesday from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in the Reichel Funeral Home, 326 E. 21st St., Northampton. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery. Online condolences may be submitted at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be presented to -Memorials Processing, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 in loving memory of Carmine.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 18, 2019