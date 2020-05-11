Ophelia M. Jaindl
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ophelia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ophelia (Dolly) M. (Czekalski) Jaindl, 86, of Salisbury Township passed away on May 7, 2020 at Above & Beyond Assisted Living Home in Allentown. She was the wife of the late Herbert Jaindl. Born in Mahanoy City on March 14, 1934, Dolly was the daughter of the late John and Elsie (Lazaravage) Czekalski.

Dolly was a 1951 graduate of McAdoo High School and a member of the Sacred Heart Hospital School of Nursing Class of 1955.

She was an active member of the St. Pauls's Roman Catholic Church in Allentown, and a member of Pennsylvanians for Human Life. She was an Election Poll Worker at the District 3-2 Polling Place.

In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Timothy, two sisters, Alberta Cann and Stella Czekalski, and brother, John, Jr.

Surviving are her daughter, Susan Jaindl and her husband David Smith of Port St. Lucie, Florida; daughter-in-law Barbara Jaindl and two grandsons, Steven and Gregory Jaindl of Lower Macungie Township; two nephews, Gerald Cann with wife Michele of Bethlehem, and Ronald Cann with wife Louann of Hazleton; grandnephews Christopher, Jonathan and Harrison Cann; and Godchild Edward Zieger of Center Valley.

Graveside services will be held privately with immediate family and friends. A Mass in celebration of Dolly's life will take place at a future date. Interment will be at the Sacred Heart Cemetery on Fullerton Avenue in Whitehall.

Contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, c/o The

O'Donnell Funeral Home, 908 Hanover Avenue, Allentown, PA 18109.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on May 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
Graveside service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
O'Donnell Funeral Home Inc
908 Hanover Ave
Allentown, PA 18109
(610) 432-8522
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
May 11, 2020
Faithful Blessings Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
May 11, 2020
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Association
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved