Ophelia (Dolly) M. (Czekalski) Jaindl, 86, of Salisbury Township passed away on May 7, 2020 at Above & Beyond Assisted Living Home in Allentown. She was the wife of the late Herbert Jaindl. Born in Mahanoy City on March 14, 1934, Dolly was the daughter of the late John and Elsie (Lazaravage) Czekalski.
Dolly was a 1951 graduate of McAdoo High School and a member of the Sacred Heart Hospital School of Nursing Class of 1955.
She was an active member of the St. Pauls's Roman Catholic Church in Allentown, and a member of Pennsylvanians for Human Life. She was an Election Poll Worker at the District 3-2 Polling Place.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Timothy, two sisters, Alberta Cann and Stella Czekalski, and brother, John, Jr.
Surviving are her daughter, Susan Jaindl and her husband David Smith of Port St. Lucie, Florida; daughter-in-law Barbara Jaindl and two grandsons, Steven and Gregory Jaindl of Lower Macungie Township; two nephews, Gerald Cann with wife Michele of Bethlehem, and Ronald Cann with wife Louann of Hazleton; grandnephews Christopher, Jonathan and Harrison Cann; and Godchild Edward Zieger of Center Valley.
Graveside services will be held privately with immediate family and friends. A Mass in celebration of Dolly's life will take place at a future date. Interment will be at the Sacred Heart Cemetery on Fullerton Avenue in Whitehall.
Contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, c/o The
O'Donnell Funeral Home, 908 Hanover Avenue, Allentown, PA 18109.
Published in Morning Call on May 11, 2020.