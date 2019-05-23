Ora M. Kramer, 77, of Hamburg, passed away Tuesday, May 21, 2019. She was the wife of Adrian Kramer, they were married for 13 years. She was previously married to the late Willard W. Wink for 42 years. Born in Breinigsville, she was the daughter of the late Woodrow and Margaret Samuels. She was a member of Mohrsville Church of the Brethren. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.She is survived by her husband Adrian; children, Debra wife of Paul Kemp, Jeffrey Wink and wife Marcia, William Wink and wife Danielle; stepchildren Paul, Matthew and wife Nawal, Maghen; 13 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; sister Emily Eckhart. She was predeceased by her son, Glenn Wink.Memorial Services: 10:00 am Saturday June 1, 2019 at Mohrsville Church of the Brethren, 1542 Shoey Rd. Mohrsville PA 19541. Calling will begin at 9:00 am in the church. Arrangements Schmoyer Funeral Home. www.schmoyerfuneralhome.comContributions may be made to the church. Published in Morning Call on May 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary