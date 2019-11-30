|
|
Orlando Capuano, 95, of Bethlehem, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 28, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest. He was preceded in death by his wife, Josephine, in 2008, spending 63 loving years together in marriage. Born in Foiano Valfortore, Benevento, Italy on August 17, 1924, he was the son of the late Antonio and Rosaria (Tutulo) Capuano, with whom he emigrated from Italy in 1929. A retiree of the Bethlehem Steel, Orlando was a parishioner of the former Our Lady of Pompeii of the Most Holy Rosary, Bethlehem, and an active member of the former Reliance Fire Company Social Club in Bethlehem.
Orlando will be lovingly remembered by his daughter, Sally Ann Bieak, wife of Ray: sons, John, husband of Sylvia; Robert, husband of Pamela; eight grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Michael, John, and Angelo.
A viewing will be held from 9am-11am on Monday December 2, 2019 at the Connell Funeral Home 245 E. Broad St. Bethlehem, PA 18018 followed by a Funeral Service at 11am. Interment will be at Holy Saviour Cemetery in Bethlehem.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Diocese of Allentown 4029 W. Tilghman St. P.O.Box F Allentown, PA 18105-1538. Send online condolences to www.connellfuneral.com
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 30, 2019