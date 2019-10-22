|
Orpha M. Shaffer, 81, of Lehighton, died Saturday, October 19 in Mrs. Bush's Personal Care Home, Kunkletown. She was the loving wife of Miles H. Shaffer. They passed their 62nd anniversary last month. She worked as a sewing machine operator in various area garment mills for many years. She was also a cafeteria worker in the Palmerton Area School District. Orpha was a longtime member of Jerusalem United Church of Christ, Trachsville, the Little Gap Grange, the Hi-Lo Camping Club, and a life member of the Towamensing Fire Company. She enjoyed snowbirding in Florida with her husband. Born in Palmerton, Orpha was a daughter of the late Harold Bollinger and Edna (George) Bollinger Tyahla.
Survivors: Husband; daughter Karen; son Keith M.; granddaughter Kortnie; sister MaryAnn and husband John Haupt; brother Bill Bollinger, all of Lehighton. She was predeceased by her stepfather Michael Tyahla.
Services: 11 a.m. Thursday, October 24 at T.K. Thomas Funeral Home, 145 Delaware Ave, Palmerton. Call 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, October 23 and 10-11 a.m. Thursday.
Contributions: Jerusalem UCC, 545 Church Dr, Palmerton 18071.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 22, 2019