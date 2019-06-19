Orrien O. Griesemer, III



Orrien O. Griesemer, III, 73, of Whitehall, and formerly of North Catasauqua, passed away on Sunday, June 16, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital–Cedar Crest. Orrien and wife, Pamela (Long), would have celebrated 50 years of marriage on August 2nd. Born October 15, 1945 in Allentown, he was the son of the late Orrien, II and Naomi (Cope) Griesemer. Orrien worked as an electrician for various companies, including IBEW Local 375, Mack Trucks and Nestle's. He honorably served our country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. Orrien was an avid bike rider; enjoying two hour rides every day on the Ironton Rail Trail. He was very active over the years with skiing and kayaking. Orrien loved to travel with his family. He also enjoyed playing his keyboard most evenings. In addition to his wife, Orrien is survived by his daughters, Melissa Anthony and husband, Brian, and Tracy Lisicky and husband, Greg; grandchildren, Nicholas, Olivia and Zach; sister, Ruth Search and husband, Barry. Services: Funeral service will be held on Friday, June 21st at 11:00 a.m. in Whitehall Bible Fellowship Church, 3300 Seventh St., Whitehall. Family and friends may call Friday 10 – 11:00 a.m. in the church. Interment will be private. Online condolences may be submitted at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be presented to , 968 Postal Road, Suite 110, Allentown, PA 18109 in loving memory of Orrien. Arrangements are under the direction of the Reichel Funeral Home, Northampton.



