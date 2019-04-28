Orval M. Robinson, 96, of Easton, passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019, in his home. He was the husband of Harriet (Hixson) Horvath Robinson and the late Rose (Misero) Robinson. Born in Pine River, Minn., he was the son of the late Clarence and Bertha (Faler) Robinson. A World War II veteran of the U.S. Air Force, he was employed as a parts inspector at Ingersoll Rand for many years before retiring. A long time member and 27 year Sunday school teacher at the former Easton Bible Fellowship Church, Orval attended Calvary Baptist Church.Surviving with his wife, Harriet, are daughters, Monie Siebler of Bethlehem, Jill Bauder of Bethlehem, Susan Statler of Easton and Rebecca Robinson of Allentown; a son, Matthew Robinson of Bethlehem; step-sons, Thomas Horvath of Maitland, FL and Ted Horvath of Royersford; a sister, Opal Reccek of Allentown; 22 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and 5 great-great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by grandsons Brooks Statler and Jeremiah Bauder.Services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 30, in Calvary Baptist Church, followed by interment in Northampton Memorial Shrine. Family and friends may call from 10 - 11 a.m. Tuesday in church.Memorial donations may be sent to Calvary Baptist Church, 5300 Green Pond Road, Easton, PA 18045 and/or Allentown Rescue Mission, P. O. Box 748, Allentown, PA 18105. Online condolences may be sent to www.pearsonfh.com. Published in Morning Call on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary