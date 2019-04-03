Otto "Lee" Liepin, 92, of Telford, passed away on Monday, April 1, 2019 in the Lutheran Community at Telford.He and his beloved wife Joan (Getty) Liepin celebrated their 36th wedding anniversary in October.Born in White Plains, NY, he was the son of the late John and Liza (Eglit) Liepin. Lee was eternally proud of his Latvian heritage. He was a graduate of White Plains High School, and an October, 1946 graduate of the New York State Maritime Academy.A U.S. Navy veteran of the Korean War, he served his country from 1949-1951. He was a member of the American Legion Warren Royer Post #234 in Souderton.Mr. Liepin was an owner of L & R Associates, Inc., which manufactured and distributed plumbing and heating supplies.He was a member of Little Zion Lutheran Church in Telford, where he served with the "Dead Heads," and cared for the church's cemetery and flower gardens. In his free time, he enjoyed deep sea fishing, freshwater fishing in the Adirondacks, gardening, listening to music, and serving as a volunteer with Meals on Wheels for 30 years.In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, Paul Liepin of Yardley, PA, three daughters: Suzanne Wille of Washington Crossing, PA, Susan Carriker and her husband Robert of North Carolina, Amy Shotbolt of Toronto, Canada, eight grandchildren: Gwen (Scott), Cody, Jennifer (Sandy), Ken, Allison (Adam), Caroline, James, Megan, three great grandchildren: Victor Alan, Adalyn, A.J., and a sister, Lorene "Lori" Puschak of South Deerfield, MA, and numerous nieces and nephews.Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 11 AM in Little Zion Lutheran Church, 267 Morwood Rd., Telford, PA 18969 (for GPS: please use 799 Bergey Road, Telford address). Family will receive friends from 10-11 AM prior to the service. Interment was private at the convenience of the family in the adjoining church cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the Charity of One's Choosing, or to Protect the Adirondacks, P O Box 769, Lake George, NY 12845. Arrangements are by the Sadler-Suess Funeral Home, Telford. www.sadlersuessfuneralhome.net Published in Morning Call on Apr. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary