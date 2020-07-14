1/1
Ouida B. George
Ouida B. George, 90, of Baltimore, MD, and formerly of Pennsburg, passed away peacefully on July 7, 2020. She was the wife of the late Malcom H. "Bud" George Jr. who died in 2015. Born in Philadelphia, she was a daughter of the late George H. and Dorothy (Miller) Briddes. She worked as a customer service representative for Blue Cross – Blue Shield in Baltimore, MD from 1967 -1973. Prior to that, she was a Bell Telephone Operator in Sharon, PA. She was a former member of Trinity "Great Swamp" UCC in Spinnerstown. Earlier in her life, Ouida was an avid and skilled equestrian and won many ribbons in the sport. She was invited by the Barnes Foundation to take their art classes. Surviving are her daughters: Diane M. George, with whom she resided, and Beverly Ann McCarthy of Wrightstown, PA; grandchildren: T J McCarthy and his wife Kimberly Ann; Scott Malcolm McCarthy and his wife, Amanda; and Erin Diane Ouida McCarthy; her great grandchildren: Carter Sowinski, and Caden McCarthy. She was predeceased by a son Malcolm George III, a brother, George Briddes, and her son-in-law, Thomas McCarthy. All are invited to a committal service at 9:30 AM on Monday, July 20th at Washington Crossing National Cemetery where she will be laid to rest with her husband. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to Trinity Great Swamp UCC, 9150 Spinnerstown Rd., Spinnerstown, PA 18968. Visit her "Book of Memories" at falkfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Morning Call on Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
20
Committal
09:30 AM
Washington Crossing National Cemetery
