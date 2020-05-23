Owen M. Bastian, Jr., 93, of Trexlertown, passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital. He was the husband of the late Jean A. (Strauss) Bastian. Born in Trexlertown, he was a son of the late Owen M. Sr. and Lillie L. (Leiser) Bastian. He was a part owner of Owen M. Bastian, Inc. Owen held various positions with Upper Macungie Township and served as secretary for 60 years. He was a member of Lehigh Lodge #326 F&AM. He was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Breinigsville and served on church council and was a former Sunday School Superintendent. Along with his wife, they enjoyed traveling and family trips to Disney World. They volunteered with Lutheran services for many years. Owen served with the U. S. Navy during WWII.



Survivors: daughters, Patricia A. wife of Thomas Petko; Nancy J. wife of Fred Reimer; Elaine L. wife of James Kurtz; sister, Alethia N. Smith; five grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by brothers, Linford, Walter, Harold and Rev. Edwin and a sister, Mildred Clauser.



Visitation will be held from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church 8227 Hamilton Blvd., Breinigsville. (We kindly ask that face masks are worn, and social distancing is observed). Services will be private. Schmoyer Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



In lieu of flowers, a donation in Owen's memory may be made to Lutheran Services 2354 Hanover Ave., Allentown, PA 18109



Owen's family would like you to share a memory of him by sending an email or video to Owenb1926@icloud.com or by calling 484-401-9557.



