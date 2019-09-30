|
9/30/88 - 4/26/10
Dearest Owen, in less than a year you have been joined in heaven by three of your family members who loved you the most. Many of the same people who gathered to say "goodbye" to you came to TNT's funeral in May. Now old memories of the grief of your loss are rekindled. Old photographs seem more precious than ever. But even in the midst of sadness we see a new generation starting to play soccer, and new dreams ahead.
With everlasting love your family & friends.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 30, 2019