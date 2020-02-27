|
Palmira M. Remmel, 95, of Macungie, formerly of Center Valley, passed away on Wednesday February 26, 2020 in Holy Family Manor, Bethlehem. Palmira was the wife of the late Robert A. Remmel who passed in 1998. Born in Allentown she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Butazzi) Zuanet. Palmira was an administrative assistant for 20 years at Muhlenberg College prior to her retirement. Surviving are her sons; David A. (Carol) of Allentown, Ronald A. in Macungie, and Gary (Sue) in Bangkok, Thailand. Her sister Anna Schneck in Schnecksville. Palmira has three grandchildren; Michael (Holly) their children, Ben & Grace, Amy wife of Todd Kowalski and their children, Wyatt, Abby, and Sammie, and Tony Remmel. Services and interment are private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements entrusted to the O'Donnell Funeral Home, Allentown.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 27, 2020