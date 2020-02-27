Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Donnell Funeral Home Inc
908 Hanover Ave
Allentown, PA 18109
(610) 432-8522
Resources
More Obituaries for Palmira Remmel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Palmira M. Remmel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Palmira M. Remmel Obituary
Palmira M. Remmel, 95, of Macungie, formerly of Center Valley, passed away on Wednesday February 26, 2020 in Holy Family Manor, Bethlehem. Palmira was the wife of the late Robert A. Remmel who passed in 1998. Born in Allentown she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Butazzi) Zuanet. Palmira was an administrative assistant for 20 years at Muhlenberg College prior to her retirement. Surviving are her sons; David A. (Carol) of Allentown, Ronald A. in Macungie, and Gary (Sue) in Bangkok, Thailand. Her sister Anna Schneck in Schnecksville. Palmira has three grandchildren; Michael (Holly) their children, Ben & Grace, Amy wife of Todd Kowalski and their children, Wyatt, Abby, and Sammie, and Tony Remmel. Services and interment are private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements entrusted to the O'Donnell Funeral Home, Allentown.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Palmira's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -