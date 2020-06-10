Pamela A. Fehnel, 63, of Moore Township, passed away on Monday, June 08, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Muhlenberg. She was the wife of Carl E. Fehnel, Jr. They would have celebrated 39 years of marriage on June 19th. Born in Northampton, she was a daughter of the late Larson D. and Ruth Ann (Werley) Young. Pam was a graduate of Northampton High School, class of 1974. A devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother, Pam adored her grandchildren and cherished time spent with her family and friends. She enjoyed country music, playing bingo, and a good glass of wine. Pam was a member of Salem United Church of Christ of Moorestown, where she formerly taught Sunday school, as well as a social member and volunteer of Allen Township Fire Co. Survivors: In addition to her loving husband, Carl, she is survived by her daughter, Cori Turner and her husband, Keith, of Moore Township; daughter-in-law, Kellie Wagner of Catasauqua; four grandchildren, Morgan, Hannah, Colin, and Blake; sister, Beverly Young and her companion, Christopher Romanishan, of Moore Township; brother, Kyle Young and his wife, Kay, of Las Vegas, NV; and nephews, Shawn Young and Christopher Remaley. Pam was preceded in death by her son, Chad B. Wagner, in 2004. Services: Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, Pam's viewing, funeral service, and interment in Fairview Cemetery, Moorestown, will be private. Arrangements are under the care and direction of the GEORGE G. BENSING FUNERAL HOME, LLC, Village of Moorestown – Bath. Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to Salem United Church of Christ, 2218 Community Drive, Bath, PA 18014.



