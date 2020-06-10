Pamela A. Fehnel
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Pamela's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pamela A. Fehnel, 63, of Moore Township, passed away on Monday, June 08, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Muhlenberg. She was the wife of Carl E. Fehnel, Jr. They would have celebrated 39 years of marriage on June 19th. Born in Northampton, she was a daughter of the late Larson D. and Ruth Ann (Werley) Young. Pam was a graduate of Northampton High School, class of 1974. A devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother, Pam adored her grandchildren and cherished time spent with her family and friends. She enjoyed country music, playing bingo, and a good glass of wine. Pam was a member of Salem United Church of Christ of Moorestown, where she formerly taught Sunday school, as well as a social member and volunteer of Allen Township Fire Co. Survivors: In addition to her loving husband, Carl, she is survived by her daughter, Cori Turner and her husband, Keith, of Moore Township; daughter-in-law, Kellie Wagner of Catasauqua; four grandchildren, Morgan, Hannah, Colin, and Blake; sister, Beverly Young and her companion, Christopher Romanishan, of Moore Township; brother, Kyle Young and his wife, Kay, of Las Vegas, NV; and nephews, Shawn Young and Christopher Remaley. Pam was preceded in death by her son, Chad B. Wagner, in 2004. Services: Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, Pam's viewing, funeral service, and interment in Fairview Cemetery, Moorestown, will be private. Arrangements are under the care and direction of the GEORGE G. BENSING FUNERAL HOME, LLC, Village of Moorestown – Bath. Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to Salem United Church of Christ, 2218 Community Drive, Bath, PA 18014.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
George G. Bensing Funeral Home, LLC
2165 Community Drive
Bath, PA 18014-9503
(610) 759-3901
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 9, 2020
FEHNEL FAMILY: DON'T CRY BECAUSE HER LIFE IS OVER. SMILE,BECAUSE IT WAS. DEEPEST SYMPATHY. OUR THOUGHTS AND PRAYERS ARE WITH THE FAMILY AT THIS DIFFICULT TIME. MAY SHE REST IN PEACE.
SALEM U.C.C.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved