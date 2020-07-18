1/1
Pamela G. O'Donnell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Pamela's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pamela O'Donnell, 73, of Allentown, passed away on July 13, 2020.

Pam was the loving wife of Francis (Frank) O'Donnell. She was the daughter of the late Charles and Gloria Jane (Fox) Ward. Pam was a graduate of Emmaus High School and worked in various mfg. jobs including General Electric Co. where she met her husband. The couple observed their 53rd wedding anniversary in May. Pam was a vibrant, hardworking woman adored by many. She always had a fun, joyful, and positive soul. She loved to cook, garden, read and was an avid sports fan, especially of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. She also delighted in her family, nature, storytelling and movie watching.

Survivors: In addition to her husband Frank, include three children, Daniel O'Donnell and his wife Karen of Topton, Kellie O'Donnell of Allentown, and Todd O'Donnell and his wife Bridget of Germansville. Grandchildren Sara Zink, Jacey and Shaun O'Donnell. Sister Karen Miller, Brothers Charles, Martin, Dennis, and Stephen Ward.

Services will be private. Contributions can be made in her memory to Immaculate Conception Church, 501 Ridge Avenue, Allentown 18102

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Jul. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 17, 2020
To the O'Donnell and Ward families,
So sorry to read of the passing of Pam. I remember Pam and the fun times we had at the Ward's house and their cabin on the Delaware. My sympathy to the family and prayers coming your way.
Donna (Kohl) Gerhart
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved