Pamela O'Donnell, 73, of Allentown, passed away on July 13, 2020.



Pam was the loving wife of Francis (Frank) O'Donnell. She was the daughter of the late Charles and Gloria Jane (Fox) Ward. Pam was a graduate of Emmaus High School and worked in various mfg. jobs including General Electric Co. where she met her husband. The couple observed their 53rd wedding anniversary in May. Pam was a vibrant, hardworking woman adored by many. She always had a fun, joyful, and positive soul. She loved to cook, garden, read and was an avid sports fan, especially of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. She also delighted in her family, nature, storytelling and movie watching.



Survivors: In addition to her husband Frank, include three children, Daniel O'Donnell and his wife Karen of Topton, Kellie O'Donnell of Allentown, and Todd O'Donnell and his wife Bridget of Germansville. Grandchildren Sara Zink, Jacey and Shaun O'Donnell. Sister Karen Miller, Brothers Charles, Martin, Dennis, and Stephen Ward.



Services will be private. Contributions can be made in her memory to Immaculate Conception Church, 501 Ridge Avenue, Allentown 18102



