|
|
Pamela J. Oldt, 70, of Zionsville, passed away on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital. She was the wife of Lee M. Oldt, Jr., with whom she shared 47 years of marriage. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of Christine "Tina" M. (Bortz) Wagner and the late Edward Wagner. Before retiring, she worked as a secretary at Patt White Real Estate and owned her record store PJ Soundz, Emmaus. She was a member of Cedar Lutheran Church, Cetronia. Pamela was a member of the Mercantile Club in Emmaus and enjoyed bird watching.
Survivors: husband Lee; mother Christine "Tina"; sons Chad E. and his wife Angela of Coopersburg, Justin E. and his wife Heather of Bluffon, SC; daughter Tammy L., wife of John Neary of Havre De Grace, MD; brother Jeffrey L. and his wife Charleen of Heber City, UT; sister Sally A., wife of Dr. Brad Fabbri of Chesterfield, MO; 5 grandchildren, Logan, Harper, Hattie, Joshua and Zachary.
Memorial Service: 11:00 AM, Friday, August 23 at Cedar Church, 3419 Broadway, Allentown. Calling begins at 10:00 AM. Arrangements by Trexler Funeral Home, Allentown.
Contributions can be given to the Lehigh County Human Society, 640 Dixon St., Allentown,18103.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 17, 2019