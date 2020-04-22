Pamela K. Mies
1948 - 2020
Pamela K. Mies, 71, of Bethlehem, died on April 19, 2020. She was born in Allentown on May 29, 1948; daughter of Margaret (Bauer) Miller and the late G. Kenneth Miller. Pam is the devoted wife of nearly 50 years to her husband, Thomas J. Mies. Pam graduated Magna Cum Laude from Cedar Crest College. She held various positions throughout her professional career. She worked for Chrysler Credit, The Morning Call, as an escort for the Bethlehem Steel, as a buyer for Hess's, and she owned and operated her own deli, P.K.'s Place. More recently, Pam retired as the coordinator of home shopping volunteers for Meals on Wheels. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church, Bethlehem. She will be dearly missed by her husband, Tom; mother, Margaret; daughter, Samantha Mies; sister, Judith Miller; and brother, Lance Miller and his wife, Valerie; as well as nieces and nephews. A private graveside service will be held with a public memorial service to be announced in the future. Memorial contributions may be made to Myositis Association, 2000 Duke St., Suite 300, Alexandria, VA 22314. Condolences may be offered at www.connellfuneral.com.

Published in Morning Call on Apr. 22, 2020.
