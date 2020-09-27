Pamela K. Zettlemoyer, 66, of Maxatawny Twp., passed away on September 25, 2020 in her residence. She was the wife of Stephen E. Zettlemoyer.
Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late George W. and Sylvia D. (Fenstermaker) Dieter. She was a 1972 graduate of Kutztown High School and received an Associate's Degree from Temple University. Pamela and her husband were truck drivers. She previously worked at the Hamburg Center and Aetna Insurance, Allentown. Pamela especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. She also enjoyed being outdoors and traveling the country with her husband.
Surviving in addition to her husband are her children: Jessica K., wife of Timothy Palmer, Hudson, FL; Justin S. Zettlemoyer, significant other of Audrey Faust, Maxatawny Twp.; Ethan M.E. Zettlemoyer, and his wife Bethany; and Dylan E. Zettlemoyer, and his wife Kayla, both of Kutztown; and seven grandchildren: Logan Collin, Nathan, Timothy Jr.; Justyce, Brantley and Athena. Pamela is also survived by her siblings: Garry C., Bernville; Darwin D.; Barth C.; and Darryl D., all of Kempton; Debra F. Bissell and Marcella S. Madtes, both of Kempton; and Rhonda K. Melendez, Reading. Pamela was predeceased by a brother: George W. Dieter, III.
Services will be held on Tuesday at 12:00 noon from Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., 223 Peach Street, Leesport. Burial will follow in New Bethel Cemetery, Albany Twp. A viewing will be held in the funeral home Tuesday 10:30 am to 12:00 noon. Memorial contributions may be sent to American Cancer Society
, 3893 Adler Place, Suite 170, Bethlehem, PA 18017. For online condolences, please visit, www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com
.