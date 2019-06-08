Pamela M. Wallace, 72, formerly of Coopersburg, passed away Friday, June 7, 2019 in the Genesis Quakertown Center, Quakertown. She was born in Philadelphia a daughter of the late Robert V. and True (MacIntyre) Wallace. Pam was an Occupational Therapist for the former Quakertown Hospital. She was a member of St. James Lutheran Church, Coopersburg where she served as the chairperson for the Social Ministry Committee. Pam was an avid photographer and enjoyed photographing many of the landmarks and scenery of Coopersburg. Survivors: Lifelong companion Luther her dog; sisters, Dorothy Mae and her husband Robert Knable of Sacramento, CA Joanne and her husband David Johnson of Grand Terrace, CA. She was predeceased by her brother John T. Wallace in 1997.Services: A Memorial Service to celebrate Pam's life will be held at 1:00 P.M. Friday, June 14th in the St. James Lutheran Church 333 Oxford St., Coopersburg. Call noon until 1:00 P.M. in the church. Arrangements by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. www.stephensfuneral.com. Contributions: Lehigh County Humane Society 640 Dixon St. Allentown, 18103 or ELCA Churchwide Ministries 8765 W. Higgins Road Chicago, IL 60631. Published in Morning Call on June 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary