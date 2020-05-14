Pamela Victoria Minervini, 76, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on May 8, 2020. Born in Hoboken, NJ she was the daughter of the late Peter V. Theyn and Phyllis Piccolo Theyn. Pamela's strong faith carried her through a courageous battle with cancer. Never complaining and always keeping a positive attitude, she never let her illness define her or stop her from living a full life.



Pamela graduated from Demarest High School in 1962 and took a job at the Bell Phone Company in NYC. She married her husband Michael in 1965 and they raised four children together. Living most of her life in Hoboken, NJ, she worked at Washington Savings Bank, first as a bank teller and then moving into the position of branch manager, a job she loved, especially because of the people she worked with. Pam and Mike moved to Wood Ridge, NJ in 1997 and then to Bethlehem, PA, where they have been living since 2007.



Pamela was an example of someone who embraced life and valued every single relationship she had, always making time for those she loved. She was an encourager with a sweet and generous spirit who always looked at the bright side. She had a great sense of humor and feisty spirit. Pamela remained very active her entire life. She never said no to an invite and never wanted to miss out on the fun. She was a member of Life Church Nazareth's Sisterhood, St. Anne's Guild in Hoboken, NJ, the Red Hat Society and Notre Dame of Bethlehem 55+ Club. She enjoyed many activities at the Hanover Township Community Center as well as playing cards and mahjong with dear friends. Pamela was a member of the Life Church family and volunteered as a greeter on Sunday mornings, always cheerful and smiling.



She loved her family and friends, especially her grandchildren who were perfect in her eyes. Her family is truly her legacy. She is survived by her husband Michael Minervini of Bethlehem, PA; daughter, Debbie Drexel and her husband Ron Drexel of Bethlehem, PA; son, Michael Minervini and his wife Shana Minervini of Bethlehem, PA; son, Mark Minervini of Bethlehem, PA; daughter, Alicia Spano and her husband Anthony Spano of Dunellen, NJ; grandchildren, Julia and Jimmy Martell, Skylar Drexel, Katie Minervini, Charlie Minervini, Amelie Matthews, Gianna Spano and Matthew Spano; sister, Phyllis Tattoli of Woodland Park, NJ and many cousins with whom she remained close. She is predeceased by her brother, Peter Theyn.



A Celebration of Life Service is planned for this summer.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store