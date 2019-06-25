Home

Graham Funeral Home
3 Arlington Rd.
Woburn, MA 01801
781-933-1324
Service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Annunciation of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church
Woburn, MA
Pano L. Jefferson

Pano L. Jefferson Obituary
Pano L. Jefferson, 84, of Tewksbury, MA; formerly of Woburn, MA, Allentown, PA, and Palmer Township PA, passed away on Sunday morning, June 23. Pano had lived in Allentown from 1965 to 1981; and in Palmer Township from 2006 to 2013. Services will be at the Annunciation of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church, in Woburn, MA on Friday, June 28 at 11:00 am. Memorial donations may be made to , P.O.Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741 Arrangements by the Graham Funeral Home, Woburn, MA
Published in Morning Call on June 25, 2019
