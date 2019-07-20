Home

Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown
1629 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
610-432-4128
Viewing
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown
1629 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
Service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
8:00 PM
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown
1629 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
Pascal P. Laureys Obituary
Pascal P. Laureys, 54, of Allentown, passed away July 14, 2019. He was the husband of Alysia T. (Carney) Laureys. Born in Belgium, he was the son of the late George and Anna (Peters) Laureys. Pascal was currently employed at Great Western.

Survivors: Wife; Daughter, Anajean Laureys; Mother-In-Law, Sheila Carney; Brothers-In-Law, Anthony, Ethan, and Glendale Carney; Sister-In-Law, Cynthia Ware.

Services: 8 PM Monday, July 22 at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 17th & Hamilton Sts., Allentown. A viewing will be held 6-8 PM Monday in the funeral home. www.BKRFH.com
Published in Morning Call on July 20, 2019
