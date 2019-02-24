Pascual O. Quinde, 74, and Anica B. Quinde, 64, both of Bethlehem, died tragically in a car accident on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019 while visiting Ecuador. They were both born in Ecuador, where they met, then married in the United States on January 29, 1977. They were devoted to each other, their children and grandchildren. They spent their lives dedicated to giving their kids the best life and giving them all the love and support they could. They were the epitome of true love. They loved traveling together and experiencing new adventures all over the world. They were truly inseparable and will be together for eternity. They will be on their new adventure together while they watch over the ones they loved forever.They will be lovingly remembered by their daughters, Catherine Quinde Malitsis & husband Nicholas and Cynthia Quinde Froehlich & husband David; Pascual's son, Wilson Quinde; Anica's mother, Ena Barcia of Ecuador; grandchildren: Adrian Gonzalez, Nicole Malitsis, Jayden Froehlich and Ariana Froehlich; Pascual's grandchildren: Emilio, Nicolás and Maximiliano Quinde Aspiazu and his great granddaughter, Valentina Quinde Zambrano; they both are also survived by siblings, nieces & nephews and cousins both stateside and in Ecuador.Viewing hours will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 27 from 6 to 9 p.m. in the Connell Funeral Home, 245 E. Broad St. Bethlehem, and on Thursday from 10 to 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 3219 Santee Rd. Bethlehem. An 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday at OLPH followed by burial at Bethlehem Memorial Park Cemetery. Please offer condolences online at www.connellfuneral.com. Published in Morning Call on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary