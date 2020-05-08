Pasquale R. Lamaestra 93, of Allentown, passed away on Thursday May 7, 2020. Pasquale was the husband of Jean (Lore) Lamaestra and they celebrated their 66th anniversary this past October. Born in Brooklyn, NY he was a son of the late Basilio and Rose (Oliverio) Lamaestra. Pasquale was a member of Our Lady Help of Christians Catholic Church where he served as a Eucharist Minister. He proudly served his country in the US Navy during WWII, and was a member of the American Legion in Manville, NJ. Pasquale was a machinist for Union Carbide in Boundbrook, NJ for many years prior to his retirement. Surviving with his wife Jean is his son John of Hampton, NJ, and daughters; Patricia wife of Gilles Marzi, in Kutztown, Rosanne T. wife of Skip Kennedy of Great Falls, VA, and Regina wife of John Hazlinger of Corona, CA. A brother John, and sisters; Nancy Puchalek, and Anne Caridi. His grandchildren are; Joshua, Patrick, and Genevieve. He was preceded in death by eight siblings. Services and interment are private. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to his church, OLHC, 444 N. Jasper St. Allentown, Pa. 18109. Arrangements entrusted to the O'Donnell Funeral Home, Allentown.



