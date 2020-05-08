Pasquale R. Lamaestra
Pasquale R. Lamaestra 93, of Allentown, passed away on Thursday May 7, 2020. Pasquale was the husband of Jean (Lore) Lamaestra and they celebrated their 66th anniversary this past October. Born in Brooklyn, NY he was a son of the late Basilio and Rose (Oliverio) Lamaestra. Pasquale was a member of Our Lady Help of Christians Catholic Church where he served as a Eucharist Minister. He proudly served his country in the US Navy during WWII, and was a member of the American Legion in Manville, NJ. Pasquale was a machinist for Union Carbide in Boundbrook, NJ for many years prior to his retirement. Surviving with his wife Jean is his son John of Hampton, NJ, and daughters; Patricia wife of Gilles Marzi, in Kutztown, Rosanne T. wife of Skip Kennedy of Great Falls, VA, and Regina wife of John Hazlinger of Corona, CA. A brother John, and sisters; Nancy Puchalek, and Anne Caridi. His grandchildren are; Joshua, Patrick, and Genevieve. He was preceded in death by eight siblings. Services and interment are private. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to his church, OLHC, 444 N. Jasper St. Allentown, Pa. 18109. Arrangements entrusted to the O'Donnell Funeral Home, Allentown.

Published in Morning Call on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Interment
Funeral services provided by
O'Donnell Funeral Home Inc
908 Hanover Ave
Allentown, PA 18109
(610) 432-8522
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

3 entries
May 9, 2020
Sending Deepest Heartfelt Sympathy to all of Pat's Family and Friends at this sad time. I, have been reminiscing all the good times we had when our families would get together. My Prayers, Love, Virtual Hugs to all. God Bless Pat, Jean, all the Family, Thanks Pat, for serving our USA E. C. Kennedy, Jr., Columbus, Ohio RIP
E. Jr.
Family
May 8, 2020
It was my absolutely joy to be privileged to know and work with Pasquale at Fellowship Community. He was such a sweet man who always brought a smile to my face and warmed my heart. I will miss him greatly.
Melissa Adams
Friend
May 8, 2020
Thank you for your service to our country. Rest In Peace.
