Patricia Ann Annoni (Mom), 71, was born in Allentown, Pennsylvania. She was a graduate of Dieruff High School and worked for various textile and manufacturing plants. She was an active volunteer in different political organizations and for community theater groups in the mid and late 80's. She was a member of Immaculate Conception church. She bravely fought ovarian cancer for 6 ½ years and passed surrounded by her loving family. Pat loved Las Vegas, her Motown, and cooking her delicious dinners. She was the daughter of the late Angelo Annoni and Mary (Matusack) Annoni. She is survived by her 3 sons, whom she is incredibly proud of, John and his wife Annette of Allentown, Michael and his wife Durisa of Philadelphia and Gregory of Allentown. She has 2 grandchildren Landon Angelo and Naya Patrice, a nephew David and nieces Marlene, Candice and Noel. She was the sister of Henry and wife Rita, Robert, Kate Annoni and Elizabeth Annoni-Clark. Donations in lieu of flowers were requested by Patricia to Camp Compass Academy 1221 Sumner Ave. Allentown, PA 18102



Celebration of Life ceremony will be held Sunday, July 7th from 2-4 at Machos 39 S. 9th St. in Allentown.



Arrangements: Jesse Johnson Funeral Home, Allentown. Published in Morning Call on June 30, 2019