Patricia (Pat) A. Beidler, 77, of Scranton, died Monday at Hospice of the Sacred Heart. Her husband of fifty-seven years is John Beidler.Born in Lehighton, daughter of the late John and Mildred Kuhns Medernach, she was raised in Allentown and graduated from Allentown Central Catholic High School. A dedicated member of St. Ann's Basilica, Pat served for many years as a Eucharistic Minister and Lector, and worked many hours during the Novena to St. Ann's. She enjoyed crafts, especially quilting and sewing. A devoted wife, mother and grandmother, Pat was a regular volunteer at her children's schools, loved spending time with her grandchildren and frequently attended their sports, dance, and other activities. A popular annual event was Pat's backyard Easter egg hunt she held for them.She is survived by her four children, Ann Nicastro and husband, Jim; John Beidler and wife, Julie; Andrew Beidler and wife, Sharon; and Kate Reager and husband, Jack, all of Scranton; ten grandchildren, James, Emily and Maria Nicastro, Abigail, Julianna, Katlyn, Rachel and Ally Beidler, and Lilly and Quin Reager; three sisters, Catherine Urban, Mildred Medernach and Lucille Peña; and two brothers, John Medernach and wife, Nancy; and Joseph Medernach.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday at 10am in St. Ann's Basilica. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery. Friends may call Saturday from 9-9:45am in the Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home, Inc., 1240 St Ann St., Scranton.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 25, 2019
