Morning Call Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville
4906 Route 309
Schnecksville, PA 18078
(610) 799-3125
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Joseph the Worker Roman Catholic Church
1879 Applewood Drive
Orefield, PA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph the Worker Roman Catholic Church
1879 Applewood Drive
Orefield, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Chlebowski-Eroh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia A. Chlebowski-Eroh


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia A. Chlebowski-Eroh Obituary
Patricia A. (Binasiewicz) Chlebowski-Eroh, 74, of Ocean Isle Beach, NC, formerly of Allentown, died unexpectedly Wednesday, September 11, 2019 in her home. She was the wife of Richard J. Eroh and the late William F. Chlebowski. Born in Reading, Berks County, February 9, 1945, Patricia was the daughter of the late James E. and Anna (Szaj) Binasiewicz. She was employed as the Director of Medical Billing for several medical offices in Berks and Lehigh Counties before retiring to her dream home at the beach. Patricia was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Roman Catholic Church, Orefield.

Survivors: In addition to her husband, Richard; children, Jeffrey W. Chlebowski (Sandy) of Cary, NC, Mark H. Chlebowski (Lisa) of Reading, Melissa A. Chlebowski-Martinez (Melchor) of Allentown, Ryan R. Eroh of Allentown; grandchildren, Jessica, Tyler, Taylor, Gabriel, Isabel, Mercedes; predeceased by a brother, Edward Binasiewicz.

Service: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11:00 am. Friday, September 20, 2019 at St. Joseph the Worker Roman Catholic Church, 1879 Applewood Drive, Orefield. The Rev. Msgr. Robert J. Wargo will be the celebrant. Family and friends may pay their respects from 10:00 am. – 11:00 am. Friday in the church. Entombment will follow the mass at Gethsemane Cemetery (Chapel of Resurrection), Reading. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. in Schnecksville is in charge of arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville
Download Now