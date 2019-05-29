Patricia A. Dilcher, 79, of Allentown, died May 27, 2019 in her daughter's home, surrounded by her loving children. She was the wife of the late Wayne D. Dilcher, Sr, who died in August 1996. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Thomas B. and Margaret L. (Graeflin) Burke. Following her husband's death, Pat bravely took on the role of the family matriarch helping to raise her 10 grandchildren. In 2018, Pat retired from the Bakery Department at Wegmans in Allentown, at 78 years of age, after 15 years of dedicated service. Pat's greatest joy was devoting her time and attention to her family and friends, always loyal and ready to lend a hand. Patricia attended St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Allentown. She is survived by sons, Wayne D. Dilcher, Jr. and fiancée Leighanne of Emmaus and Jeffrey M. Dilcher and wife Donna of South Whitehall Twp.; daughters, Jill D. Smale and partner John of Center Valley and Lori A. wife of Buck Nicholas of Allentown; brother Thomas Burke and wife Marianne of Allentown; brother-in-law, Glen Dilcher and wife Carol of Emmaus; grandchildren, Karissa, Lacey, wife of Vince, Rachel, Nicole, Ashley, Ryan, Sydney, Alex, Molly, and Paige; great grandchildren Maddy, Leah, and Dominic; numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. A memorial service will be held on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 10:00 am in Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., 250 Main Street, Emmaus. Visitation on Thursday, May 30, 2019, 6:00 to 8:00 pm and Friday 9:00 to 10:00 am in the funeral home. Private interment will be in Highland Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , 3551 North Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19140. Published in Morning Call on May 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary