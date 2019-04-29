Patricia A. (Ortwein) Donchez, 61, of Freemansburg, passed away April 27, 2019. She was the loving wife to Joseph Donchez, to whom she was with for 31 years and married for 19 years. Born in Fountain Hill, she was the daughter of the late Albert "Abbie" John and Ann Veronica (Stier) Ortwien. Patricia graduated from Bethlehem Catholic High School Class of "75." She worked as a book keeper for 34 years for Family Dental Service in Allentown. Patricia loved bowling, reading, crafting and animals. Survivors: husband- Joseph Donchez; daughter- Trisha McFadden and husband Kevin of Forks Twp; son- Byron Bachman and wife Nicole of Plainfield Twp; grandchildren- Ryan and Abigail "Abbie" McFadden, Jack and Charlie Bachman; brother- Greg Ortwein and wife Cyndy of Williams Twp; mother-in-law & father-in-law- Patricia and Michael Green; sister-in-law- Tracey McClure; golden retriever dog- Annie May.A viewing will be held on Thursday, May 2nd 9:30-10:30AM with Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10:30AM in Holy Ghost Catholic Church 417 Carlton Ave Bethlehem, PA 18015. Burial to follow in Holy Saviour Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Luke's VNA Hospice House or the Delaware Valley Golden Retriever Rescue and can be sent to Downing Funeral Home, Inc. Bethlehem. Published in Morning Call on Apr. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary