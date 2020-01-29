|
|
Patricia Ann (Jones) Freed, age 80, went to be with her Lord on Sun., Jan 26. She passed away at her home in Milford Square. Born May 11, 1939, she was the daughter of the late William David and Genevieve Marie (Krautheim) Jones, and the widow of Richard S. Freed, to whom she was married 53 years at the time of his passing. Patricia, or Pat as most called her, was a kind and gentle soul who held her religious beliefs deeply. Pat loved all animals, especially horses and enjoyed riding them in her younger days. After starting her family, she returned to work in the textile industry, mainly as a machine operator until her retirement. She loved the peace and quiet of the upstate mountains, watching deer and bear. She was an avid reader and loved her family, especially grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Patricia is survived by: sons Richard C. Freed, Jr. (wife Susanna) and Roy Freed (wife Emma); daughter Lori Lang (husband Thomas); grandchildren Cory, Gary, Jonathan, Lauren, Megan, Travis, and Dakota; great-grandchildren Annistyn, and Xavier; and sisters Bertille Black and Theresa Young. In addition to her husband and parents, she is preceded in death by her siblings: Walter Jones, Nancy Sitko, Bernadette Finkle and Thomas Jones. Memorial services will be held at 11:00 AM on Fri. Jan. 31, at Naugle Funeral and Cremation Service, 135 W. Pumping Station Rd., Quakertown. Calling hours will be held from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Interment will follow at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery, Perkasie. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Patricia's name to the Bucks County SPCA, at 60 Reservoir Rd, Quakertown, PA 18951. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.NaugleFCS.com.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 29, 2020