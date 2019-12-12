|
|
Patricia Ann Gattuso, 74, of Walnutport, formerly of Eizabeth, NJ and Brooklyn, NY, passed away Monday, December 9, in St. Luke's Hospital, Lehighton. She was the wife of Salvatore M. Gattuso, Sr. They were married 55 years last February.
She worked primarily as a court transcriptionist for Union County, NJ. She was also co-owner and operator of the former Gattuso Food Market and an administrative assistant for the Board of Education, both in Elizabeth.
She was a member of St. Nicholas Roman Catholic Church, Walnutport.
She loved cooking for family and friends and playing in area Bingo games, especially in Bath and Klecknersville. She also organized and directed several bus trips for the Friendly Fifties Club.
Born in Brooklyn, she was a daughter of the late Pasquale and Mary (Signore) Paterno.
Survivors: Husband Sal Sr.; sons Sal Jr. and companion Charlene Miller, John and wife Sharon; grandsons Christopher and Jonathan; brother Frank and wife Elsa. She was predeceased by her grandson Nicholas.
Services: Memorial, 11 a.m. Saturday, December 14 at T.K. Thomas Funeral Home, 145 Delaware Ave, Palmerton. Call 10-11 a.m. Saturday.
Contributions: Mahoning Valley Nursing and Convalescent Center, 397 Hemlock Dr, Lehighton 18235.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 12, 2019